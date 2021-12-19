West Bengal CM appoints Pawan Varma as TMC vice president

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 19 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday appointed former Janata Dal (United) leader Pawan Kumar Varma as the vice president of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC).



A TMC press release stated that Banerjee takes great pride in appointing Pavan Kumar Varma as the Vice President of All India Trinamool Congress with immediate effect.

Varma, with his immense knowledge and political experience, has worked ardently towards the betterment of people. His able guidance will help AITC reach greater heights and continue the fight to protect every Indian citizen's democratic rights, the release read. (ANI)

