West Bengal CM expresses grief over demise of Swami Prabhanandaji Maharaj

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 2 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday expressed grief over the passing away of Swami Prabhanandaji Maharaj, Vice-President, Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission at Seva Pratishthan, Kolkata.

Taking to Twitter CM Banerjee said, "It pains me deeply to learn about the passing away of revered Swami Prabhanandaji Maharaj, Vice-President, Ramakrishna Math and Mission."

"His life and teachings will continue to inspire us for generations to come. May his devotees find strength in this difficult time," she added.



Swami Prabhanandaji Maharaj passed on Saturday at Seva Pratishthan, Kolkata at the age of 91.

According to the statement of Belur Math, his mortal remains will be kept at Belur Math (Cultural Hall) from 6.00 am to 8.00 pm on Sunday for the devotees and admirers to pay their homage to the departed soul.

Moreover, cremation will take place at about 9.00 pm on Sunday at Belur Math. (ANI)

