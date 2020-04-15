West Bengal confirms 132 COVID-19 active cases, 7 deaths

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 15 (ANI): With twelve new positive COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, the state tally of active cases on Wednesday climbed to 132, said State Chief Secretary.

The state has confirmed 7 deaths due to COVID-19 till date.

As per the Union Health Ministry, 213 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the state, including 37 cured and discharged and 7 deaths.

On April 12, the West Bengal government made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with any available piece of cloth in a public place to avoid transmission of coronavirus.



It has also decided to extend the COVID-19 lockdown till April 30. (ANI)

