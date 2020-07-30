West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passes away

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 30 (ANI): West Bengal Congress President Somen Mitra passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Youth Congress condoled the demise of Somen Mitra.

"WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada's family. May his soul rest in peace," West Bengal Youth Congress tweeted. (ANI)

