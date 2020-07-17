West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education declares class 12 results

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 17 (ANI): The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) declared the Class 12 board exam results on Friday.

WBCHSE president, Mahua Das released the results of the Higher Secondary Examination at a press conference at the Salt Lake Vidyasagar Bhavan, stating that this year, the merit list of Class 12 will not be announced.

The examinations started on March 12 and were severely hampered by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and cyclone Amphan.

According to the WBCHSE, a total of 7,61,583 students wrote the examination this year, of which 6,80,57 students passed.

"The highest marks scored in this year's exam is 499 out of 500," the WBCHSE informed, adding that this is the highest marks anyone has ever scored in the higher secondary exam.

With a total pass rate was 90.13 per cent, students performed considerably better than last year's 86.29 per cent. (ANI)

