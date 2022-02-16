West Bengal: Counting of votes for 108 municipalities on March 2

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 16 (ANI): The counting of votes for 108 municipalities going to polls on February 27 will be held on March 2, announced West Bengal State Election Commission on Wednesday.



"On being satisfied that in the Municipal General Elections to the 108 Municipalities, 2022 the Counting of Votes cannot conveniently be done immediately after the close of the poll at the polling stations as provided under Section 12 of the West Bengal Municipal Elections Act, 1994 for the said Constituencies under the above-noted Municipalities, the West Bengal State Election Commission, in the exercise of the power conferred by Article 243ZA (I) of the Constitution of India and as per proviso to Rule 41 of the West Bengal Municipalities (Conduct of Elections) Rules, 1995 (hereinafter referred to as the said Rules), hereby directs that the Municipal Returning Officers concerned shall arrange strong rooms for storing of polled EVMs and counting of votes on 02.03.2022 at a central place of the respective Municipal areas to be fixed and notified by them in terms of Rule 61B of the said Rules," the Election Commission said.

The elections to 108 municipalities in the state will be held on 27 February. (ANI)

