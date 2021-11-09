West Bengal declares public holidays on November 10 -11 for Chhath Puja

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 9 (ANI): On the occasion of Chhath Puja, West Bengal government declared public holidays on November 10 and 11.

"The state government has declared November 10 and 11 as public holidays on account of Chhath Puja," said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.





The decision has been taken keeping in view of a sizable population of people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh in the state.

Earlier on Tuesday, Banerjee inaugurated Jagadhatri puja at Barabazar Posta Merchants Association in Kolkata.

This year, the Chhath festival began on November 8 with the 'Nahai Khai' ritual and will conclude on November 11 with devotees performing 'Usha Arghya' (prayers to the rising sun). The main celebration is on November 10 when devotees will offer 'argha' to Sun God. (ANI)

