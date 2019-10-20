West Bengal: Dilip Ghosh, Nityanand Rai participate in party's 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra'

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): BJP's state president, Dilip Ghosh and Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai participated in the party's "Gandhi Sankalp Yatra", in Belgharia of North 24 Parganas district.

A large number of people including women participated in the Yatra here.

BJP has organised a 6500-kilometre long 'Gandhiji Sankalp Yatra' across the state from October 15 to 26.

"This year, we are celebrating 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. In every Lok Sabha constituency, BJP MPs, MLA and leaders will walk 15 kilometres every day between October 15 to October 26. At the end of the day, public rallies will be organised...Our workers will undertake the journey of 6,500 km on foot," Ghosh had said before the launch of Yatra on October 13.

BJP has made deep inroads into West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as the party increased its tally from two in 2014 to 18 with a bumping vote share of around 40 per cent. (ANI)

