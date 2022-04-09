West Bengal: EC transfers 2 police officers ahead of Asansol bypolls

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Election Commission on Friday ordered the transfer of two police officers of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate, four days ahead of the bypolls for Asansol's Lok Sabha seat.

Kaushik Kundu of Cyber Crime, Diamond Police Harbour Police District and SI Siddhartha Saha of Uluberia Police Station have been transferred out. Kundu has been posted as Inspector in charge of Asansol South Police Station while Saha has been posted as Officer In-charge Jamuria PS.



Asansol is all set to witness a high-octane electoral battle with actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha taking on the BJP's Agnimitra Paul in the ensuing Lok Sabha bypolls.

The Asansol Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Babul Supriyo, a two-time BJP MP, quit the party in October last year to join the TMC.

The voting will be held on April 12 while the results will be declared on April 16. (ANI)

