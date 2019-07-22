West Bengal: Fire breaks out at BSNL building in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) building in Salt Lake City area in Bidhannagar here on late Monday evening.

Smoke was seen coming out of the building. Six fire tenders pressed into service to douse the fire.

More details are awaited.

This is the second fire incident which has taken place today.

Earlier, a fire broke out at the Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) building in Mumbai's Bandra West area with at least 100 people reportedly trapped on its terrace.

Firefighters have rescued 60 people so far but at least 30 to 35 people are still feared trapped as rescue operations continue. (ANI)

