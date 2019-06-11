West Bengal: Fire breaks out in Siliguri's Bidhan market

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Jun 11 (ANI): A major fire broke out in Bidhan market of Siliguri on Tuesday morning.

At least seven cosmetic shops are believed to be gutted in the fire.

Four fire tenders have reached the spot immediately to douse the blaze. Fire fighting operations are underway.

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

