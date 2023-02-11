West Bengal: Fire guts 15 shops in Kolkata's New Town

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 11 (ANI): At least 15 shops were gutted in a major fire that broke out in two clusters of roadside shops in New Town area of Kolkata on Saturday, officials said.

According to local sources, the fire was noticed early this morning at around 3 am in two shops. The fire department and the police were immediately notified by the onlookers.

The fire officials said that a fire broke out at two of the shops in front of New Town Sapuji Sukhbarshi's residence in the West Bengal capital city and soon spread to adjacent shops.

Allegedly, a power line which is passing over the shops snapped resulting in the fire, which then spread to nearby shops after gas cylinders in the shops exploded.



Four fire engines deployed at the site managed to bring the fire under control, officials said.

The fire officials said that no casualty had been reported yet.

Further details awaited.

Last month a fire broke out at a footwear godown in the Topsia area of Kolkata.

A fire broke out in a leather godown in the Bantala Leather Complex area of Kolkata in October last year. A total of 20 fire tenders were deployed to bring the blaze under control. (ANI)

