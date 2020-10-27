Four killed after boat capsized during immersion of Durga idol in West Bengal's Murshidabad on Monday. Photo/ANI
West Bengal: Four killed as boat capsizes during Durga idol immersion

October 27


Murshidabad (West Bengal) [India], October 27 (ANI): Four people were killed after a boat capsized in a water body during immersion of Durga idol here in Murshidabad on Monday, police said.
According to police, the deceased have been identified as Sukhendu Dey (21), Pikon Pal (23), Arindam Banerjee (20) and Somnath Banerjee (22), residents of Beldanga.

The incident took place during immersion of Durga idol.
According to sources, a few people went missing from the boat during immersion of the idol.
Soon after receiving the reports, the police and rescue team started a search operation and recovered four bodies. (ANI)

