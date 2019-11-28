West Bengal governor calls for push for steel industry

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Nov 28 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar">Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday said that if India wants to achieve its target of 5 trillion economy, then the steel industry needs to grow.

"This was a very important programme as the matter was related to the development in the country. I am sure 300 million of steel target will be achieved. It is necessary to give push to steel industry if India wants to fulfill the target of 5 trillion. I am sure, this industry will grow by 2024," Dhankhar said at a programme here pertaining to boosting of steel sector in the state.

"There is a saying that if France sneezes, the rest of Europe catches cold, the same way if the steel industry will suffer the Indian economy will also slide down. I am sure growth in steel will create 1 million jobs in the market," he added.

The West Bengal governor also informed media that the programme was attended by the experts from the country's leading steel companies such as TATA, JSL etc. (ANI)

