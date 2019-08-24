West Bengal: Governor gives assent to amend VC's service rules

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Saturday gave assent to a bill pertaining to the West Bengal University, which relates to the service conditions of Vice Chancellors of State Universities.

Dhankhar gave assent to the bill -- The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill 2019. According to the Bill, the tenure of a Vice-Chancellor of a State University may be extended for a period of not more than two years at a time, up to the age of seventy years of the incumbent.

The Governor also gave assent to the West Bengal Salaries and Allowances (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which proposes to increase the sitting allowance or daily allowance of the Council of Ministers and the Speaker, the Deputy Speaker and the Leader of Opposition of West Bengal Legislative Assembly from Rs 2,000 to Rs 3,000. (ANI)

