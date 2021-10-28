West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar discharged from AIIMS

New Delhi [India], October 28 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday was discharged from AIIMS Delhi where he was admitted after testing positive for malaria.



''Grateful to Dr Randeep Guleria, Director #aiimsdelhi & Dr @neerajnischal, his dedicated team for effectively & comprehensively addressing health issues. Leaving AIIMS in a state of fitness. Greatly appreciate the professionalism by AIIMS Doctors & Nursing Staff. Very commendable," said Dhankhar in a tweet.

The governor was admitted after testing positive for malaria on Monday. (ANI)

