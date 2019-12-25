West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar meets Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 25 (ANI): West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday met with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Raj Bhavan here.

Sharing pictures of the meeting on Twitter, Dhankhar said:"Had the privilege of receiving Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at the Raj Bhavan; he is in Kolkata to participate in a programme."

Lok Sabha Speaker Birla also shared details of the meeting and said that various topics were discussed during the meeting between the two leaders.

Meanwhile, Om Birla said in a tweet: "A courtesy call was given by the Governor of West Bengal, Jagdeep Dhankhar at Raj Bhavan in Kolkata today. During the meeting, many topics related to the state were discussed." (ANI)

