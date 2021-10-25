West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo)
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (File Photo)

West Bengal Governor tests positive for malaria, admitted to AIIMS Delhi

ANI | Updated: Oct 25, 2021 18:50 IST


New Delhi [India], October 25 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has tested positive for malaria on Monday.

Dhankhar has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi for treatment of the same. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl