West Bengal Governor to meet Amit Shah tomorrow in Delhi

"West Bengal Governor Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar would be on an official visit to Delhi from Oct 28-30. Governor Dhankhar leaves for Delhi on evening of Oct 28 and returns to Kolkata on Oct 30. His engagements include calling on the Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah on Oct 29," Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar tweeted. (ANI)

