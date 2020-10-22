West Bengal Governor virtually inaugurates Durga Puja celebrations in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], October 22 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday virtually inaugurated the Durga Puja celebrations in the state and urged people to follow Calcutta High Court's directives.

"Inaugurated in VIRTUAL mode Pujas and appealed to people to ensure full involvement 'puja' and have festivities keeping in view High Court directives aimed for the welfare of all. Hope to have puja festivities next year in full bloom. Appeal all to be extra careful about COVID," the Governor said in a tweet.

He further wished that next year the Durga Puja will be celebrated in full bloom, and asked people to pledge to help poor and needy.



"At Virtual Inauguration of Pujas. Next year Puja celebration by blessings of Maa Durga will be in full bloom," he tweeted.

"Puja Greetings and wishes to all. Praying Maa Durga to bestow peace, happiness and satisfaction on all. Let's pledge to hand hold needy and poor. May Maa Durga bless us all. Gear up to combat Covid by social distancing, mask and hand wash," he said in another tweet.

The Calcutta High Court partially eased its earlier order which had declared Durga Puja pandals in the state as "no entry zones" in view of the COVID-19 pandemic today.

A bench of the High Court today allowed 'dhakis' to be present outside the no-entry zone in each pandal and said that 15 persons will be allowed in smaller pandals while 60 people will be allowed for larger pandals.

The court was hearing a petition over setting up of pandals during the Durga Puja. (ANI)

