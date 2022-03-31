West Bengal govt revokes COVID restrictions, masks to continue

Howrah (West Bengal) [India], March 31 (ANI): In view of the overall decline in the total caseload and positivity rate and overall improvement in the situation, the government in West Bengal revoked COVID-19 restrictions in the state on Thursday.

"It is hereby notified that as currently in force by aforesaid orders are hereby withdrawn. However, advisory in respect of health and hygiene protocols including wearing of masks at all times, hand hygiene and sanitization of public places shall continue to be strictly observed until further orders," said the state government in an official release.





The employers, management bodies, owners, supervisors of all offices, establishments and workplaces shall be responsible for the provisioning of all COVID safety measures including regular sanitization of workplaces and COVID appropriate norms, directed the government.

The state government also instructed the district administration, police commissionerates and local authorities to ensure strict compliance of health and hygiene protocols and advisories on COVID appropriate behaviour. (ANI)

