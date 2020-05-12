West Bengal govt shall be blamed, not Health Secretary: BJP leader Rahul Sinha on COVID-19 crisis

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 (ANI): After West Bengal's Principal Health Secretary Vivek Kumar was transferred and posted as Principal Secretary, Environment Department, BJP leader Rahul Sinha on Tuesday claimed that he has been made a scapegoat by the State government to hide its inefficiency in tackling COVID-19 crisis.

"The Health Secretary has been made a scapegoat by the State government to hide its inefficiency in tackling COVID-19 crisis. The government shall be blamed, not the Health Secretary," Kumar in a video message.

"The State government will hide deaths. It will not conduct tests and when the situation goes out of control, it will remove the Health Secretary. Removing the Health Secretary is not a solution. The government shall change its attitude and coordinate with the Centre," said he.

The BJP leader stressed that the State government should communicate with the frontline warriors and arrange proper quarantine facilities for the people.

He added that social distancing and lockdown norms should be strictly followed by the State government. (ANI)

