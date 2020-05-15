West Bengal govt should allow 105 'Shramik special trains' daily: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led West Bengal government to allow 105 trains every day for migrant labourers, and not in 30 days.

"I once again appeal to West Bengal Government, instead of allowing 105 trains in 30 days, please give permission for 105 trains every day. We will send back all the migrant labourers of West Bengal who want to go back home," Goyal told ANI.

"Indian Railways has provided 1,200 trains exclusively earmarked to run the 'Shramik Special trains' for our migrant labourers to take them back to their homes. It pains me that while Uttar Pradesh has already given permission for 400 trains, Bihar 200 trains which have departed for their respective states, there are several states such as West Bengal, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand, are not giving enough permissions for 'Shramik special trains' to enter their states," Goyal told ANI.

Speaking about Chief Minister Banerjee's earlier decision to allow two trains to bring migrant labourers back to her state, he said: "West Bengal first gave permission for only two trains but after Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote to the CM, then the announcement was made that eight more trains will be allowed. But until today afternoon, only five out of those eight trains were allowed by West Bengal Government. Today I was informed that in the evening we received an informal communication that about 105 trains will be accepted by West Bengal in the next 30 days."

While lauding Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, the Minister said: "I heartily welcome the strong measures announced by her to further give a boost to the Indian economy. It will strengthen the poor class, farmers, migrant labour, small businesses and street vendors across the country. It will boost the demand for the goods and services of the country."

"Sitharaman has also announced of linking up with the technology of the ration card so that migrant labours can take benefit of low cost or free food grains either in their homeland and other places of work as per their convenience. She has also announced rental housing schemes through which migrants will get a room with low rent and live a decent life. She has announced various schemes for small businessmen and street vendors. Kisan Credit card schemes will provide benefit to farmers," he said.

"I think all measures announced by the Finance Minister will give a big boost to the economy and help us bring back the economy on track. It will help different segments of society to make a fresh start and get back their work into the fast track lane," he added. (ANI)

