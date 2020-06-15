West Bengal Guv calls to hold virtual conference with VCs

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 15 (ANI): West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Monday said that he will soon hold a virtual conference with the Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of all the Universities in state in the larger interest of the students.

"Several representations have been received at my end from students on the varied state of affairs as regards issues that continue to be open-ended because of the COVID crisis. In the larger interest of the students and the education scenario in the State, it is thought expedient to have a virtual conference with all the VCs immediately," Dhankar was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.



"Earlier also, I had indicated and scheduled a Conference of all the VCs at Raj Bhavan so as to address issues concerning the Universities, welfare of the students and to take some affirmative steps," read the statement.

"Principal Secretary, Higher Education Department may be conveyed that both in my capacity as Governor and Chancellor, I would like to prioritise this Virtual Conference in the next seven days and steps in that direction may be taken at his end under intimation to this Office," it read. (ANI)

