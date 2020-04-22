West Bengal has 300 active COVID-19 cases

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 22 (ANI): West Bengal has 300 active cases of COVID-19 as of 22 April, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday.

"There are 300 active cases of COVID-19 in West Bengal. 79 patients have been cured while 15 others have succumbed to the infection. A total of 7,037 samples have been tested in the State so far," said the Health Department.

The total number of positive coronavirus cases across the country are 20,471, including 15,859 active cases of the virus.

So far, 3,959 patients have either been cured or discharged while 652 deaths have been recorded in the country, as per the data provided by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday. (ANI)

