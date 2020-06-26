West Bengal higher secondary exams cancelled, new dates to be announced

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 26 (ANI): West Bengal higher secondary exams which were scheduled for July 2, 6 and 8 have been cancelled, and next date will be announced later, said Partha Chatterjee, State Education Minister.

Meanwhile, the CBSE and ICSE board on June 25 told the apex court that the remaining class 10 and 12 CBSE exams, which were earlier rescheduled to be held between July 1 to July 15 in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, have been cancelled.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) submitted before the Supreme Court that the board examination results will be declared by July 15.

Earlier today, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the relaxation in the lockdown will be allowed from 5 am to 10 pm in the State.

Lockdown has been extended in the state till July 31.

West Bengal has so far reported 15,648 COVID-19 positive cases, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

