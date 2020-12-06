West Bengal is virtually on fire, says Governor Dhankhar

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], December 6 (ANI): In a scathing attack at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday said that the governance in West Bengal is getting away from the path of Constitution and the state is 'virtually on fire'.

"As constitutional head of West Bengal, I am deeply disturbed, concerned and pained that governance in the state is getting away from the path of Constitution. It is distancing from rule of law," Dhankhar told reporters here.

"The State is virtually on fire and they seem to be fiddling politically, it can't be countenanced. I've sent them multiple reminders, but no effect on them is a very big indication that it would take me lot of effort to say State govt is functioning constitutionally," he said.

"For the last two months, the chief secretary, DGP who was supposed to brief me on alarming law and order situation but they did not do it," he said.



"It is very unfortunate that their work is such that I am being forced. I hope they will understand the letter and spirit of the Constitution and come to the right path. I hope they'll give it topmost priority and not force my hands beyond a limit," he added.

The Governor also paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at Red Road, Kolkata on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Born on April 14, 1891, Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.



In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

