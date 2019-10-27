West Bengal: JUTA writes to CM, seeks implementation of new UGC pay scale

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Jadavpur University Teachers' Association (JUTA) on Saturday wrote to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee demanding the implementation of the new pay scale of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

"We have placed our request for implementing the revised scales before you, and the Minister of Higher Education, on several occasions earlier, but without any effect," JUTA said in the letter.

JUTA said that all Central universities have implemented the new pay scales, and only four state universities including Himachal Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab and West Bengal are yet to do it.

"The University Grants Commission (UGC) published the new pay scale for college and university teachers almost two years ago in November 2017, following the revision of pay scales by the 7th Pay Commission and recommendations made by the Pay Review Committee constituted by the UGC," JUTA said.

It added that the representatives for the association had also met Higher Education Minister Dr Partha Chatterjee on October 25, but he did not give us any assurance on the matter.

JUTA also mentioned that West Bengal has two highest-ranked state universities in India, according to the latest QS Global University ranking. (ANI)

