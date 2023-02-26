West Bengal: Kolkata's second mini zoo 'Harinalaya' ready to welcome visitors

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 26 (ANI): A new mini zoo has come up in West Bengal's Kolkata. The zoo has been set up in New town Rajarhat and named as "Harinalaya".

It has been developed with all the facilities for inmates and precautionary measures on 13 acres of green land which is full of greenery, and enclosures for species like birds and mammals, including zebra, giraffe, deer, crocodiles etc.

This is the second mini zoo of Kolkata after the first oldest Alipore Zoo, said officials.

The entry fee for the Harinalaya Cost Rs 50 per head and children above 5 years have to pay Rs 30 as an entry fee.

"We are not allowing the use of plastics inside the zoo and there is security deployed at every corner to guide the visitors. For the purpose of security, CCTV will be installed around the corners of the zoo. We are getting good response from the visitors who are visiting in large numbers," said Vivek Ojha Harinalaya zoo official while speaking to ANI. (ANI)