West Bengal: Large amount of ornaments, coins removed from woman's stomach

Birbhum (West Bengal) [India], July 25 (ANI): Doctors at a government hospital in the district were in for a shock after they operated a woman and discovered a very large amount of ornaments and coins from her stomach.

The patient who is said to be mentally challenged was admitted to the hospital on complaints of stomach ache.

However, the diagnosis and operation later led to the removal of over 50 coins and many ornaments.

Speaking about the astonishing case, doctor Sirdhato Biswas said, "The patient was admitted following complaints of stomach ache and vomiting. We got the X-ray and CT scan done, in which foreign metallic bodies were discovered. The lady was operated and these things were taken out."

The patient is under medical supervision after the operation. (ANI)

