West Bengal Legislative Assembly (File photo)
West Bengal legislative assembly to remain shut till July 24 after employee tests COVID-19 positive

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2020 01:32 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): All departments at the West Bengal Legislative Assembly has been shut down completely till July 24 after an employee at the Assembly tested positive for COVID-19.
The work at the Assembly will resume from July 27.
According to the West Bengal State Health Department till Wednesday evening, 1,589 new COVID-19 positive cases and 20 deaths have been reported in the State on Wednesday.
With this, the total number of people infected with COVID-19 rose to 34,427 including 12,747 active cases, 20,680 discharged cases and 1,000 deaths, according to the bulletin. (ANI)

