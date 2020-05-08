West Bengal: Liquor sale crosses Rs 100 Cr in 3 days

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 7 (ANI): West Bengal recorded liquor sales worth Rs 108 crore and 16 lakh over the past three days, Assistant General Secretary of the Hotel and Bar Association, Sushmita Mukherjee said on Thursday.

While speaking to ANI, Mukherjee said that the online sale of liquor will create problems as the return on investment will be low through this mode.

People can order liquor online through the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation Limited (WBSBCL) website.

"If a person orders online then we have to supply liquor to them no matter which area they call from. This will be similar to food delivery service providers. Overall, this decision of providing home delivery service will create potential risks," the official added.

Mukherjee further said: "Unlike other states, we have not got any clarification from the government whether 30 per cent excise will be in force only during the Covid-19 crisis."

To avoid crowding and minimise footfall at liquor stores, the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (WBSBCL) has launched an eRetail portal for online booking and home delivery of alcohol.

According to the website of the WBSBCL, any person, who is older or of 21 years of age, can register as a buyer on the portal for getting home delivery of liquor. (ANI)

