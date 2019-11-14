West Bengal: Locals in South 24 Parganas protest against arrival of Union Minister Babul Supriyo

South 21 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Nov 13 (ANI): The locals of Namkhana village here on Wednesday staged a protest against the arrival of Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was there to take note of the situation of the cyclone-affected area.

The locals raised slogans like 'Babul Supriyo Go Back' during the protest, while the police in the area attempted to control the crowd.

Supriyo is known to constantly clash with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, most recently on the issues of NRC and security in Visva Bharti University.

Supriyo was also allegedly heckled and assaulted by a section of students at Jadavpur University (JU) on September 19, when he went there to participate in an event organised by the ABVP, the student wing of RSS.

The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul ravaged the South 24 Parganas region in the state on Sunday. Due to the speedy winds, several trees were uprooted and roads were blocked forcing the administration to carry out road clearance work.

At least seven persons have died and 4.65 lakh people have been affected due to the cyclone in the state, according to West Bengal's Department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence. (ANI)

