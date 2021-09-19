West Bengal logs 728 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths on September 18

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 19 (ANI): A total of 728 new COVID-19 cases, 757 recoveries, and 12 deaths were registered in West Bengal on Saturday, said the health department of the state.

As per the health bulletin, the state has 7,967 active cases. With new cases reported in the state, the total COVID-19 cases mounted to 15,61,014. The cumulative recoveries also reached 15,34,406 and the death toll stood at 18,641.

Kolkata has the highest number of active cases with 1,304, followed by North 24 Parganas with 1,279 active cases. Meanwhile, the highest number of deaths due to the virus were also recorded from Kolkata and North 24 Parganas with 5,038 and 4,683 deaths respectively.

Meanwhile, India on Saturday recorded 35,662 new cases and 33,798 recoveries. India's active caseload stands at 3,40,639. (ANI)