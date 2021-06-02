West Bengal logs 9,424 fresh COVID-19 cases, 137 deaths in last 24 hours

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 29 (ANI): West Bengal registered a total of 9,424 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the state government informed.

With this, the cumulative count of cases of coronavirus infection in the state reached 13,85,801. The state also saw 17,722 recoveries and 137 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the total tallies to 12,91,510 and 15,678 respectively.



Currently, the state has as many as 78,613 active COVID-19 cases. West Bengal, at present, has a positivity rate of 11.09 per cent.

India recorded a single-day rise of 1,27,510 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest in 51 days, taking the country's infection tally to 2,81,75,044, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

India's active caseload further declined and is below 20 lakhs after 43 days. The active caseload further declined to 18,95,520 as active cases decreased by 1,30,572 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

