West Bengal makes it mandatory to cover nose, mouth in public places to avoid COVID-19 transmission

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 12 (ANI): The West Bengal government has made it mandatory to cover nose and mouth with a mask or any other available piece of cloth in public places to avoid transmission of coronavirus.

Several states, including Chhattisgarh, Punjab and Odisha have already made wearing masks in public places compulsory as a preventive measure to stop the spread of the deadly virus.

The number of coronavirus cases in West Bengal stands at 134, as per government data.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

