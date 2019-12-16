West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee urges people not to get violent while protesting against CAA, NRC

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 16 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday urged the people of the country not to resort to violence while addressing a protest march organised here against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Monday.

The march is a part of the mega rally announced by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief to protest against the CAA and the NRC. She has requested the people to join the movement in a peaceful manner within the ambit of the law.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janta Party, Chief Minister Banerjee said: "There are certain people in the BJP who are creating violence. We have to work peacefully to find out a middle path. The BJP intends to profit if there are clashes between Hindus and Muslims."

The West Bengal Chief Minister also urged the people for maintaining communal harmony, recalling the 1903 Bango Bhango protest, when legendary Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore tied rakhi on the wrist of Hindus and Muslims.

"If everyone is willing not to stay together, then how will we grow together," she added.

Taking a jibe at the Central government, TMC MP Sudip Banerjee said: "There is no discussion on farmers' issues but religion-based discussions are taking place. We have clearly said we won't allow the NRC to be implemented. Now Punjab and other states have said this too."

Sudip also condemned Sunday's lathi charge on the students in Delhi who were protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The CAA seeks to provide citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have faced religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and have arrived in India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)