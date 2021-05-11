West Bengal: Mamata keeps Home and Health portfolios, Amit Mitra retains Finance

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will keep the portfolios of Home and Hill Affairs, Personnel and Administration, Health and Family Welfare, Land and Land Reforms and Refugee and Rehabilitation, Information and Cultural Affairs and North Bengal Development.

After as many as 43 Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders were sworn in as ministers in Mamata Banerjee's Cabinet on Monday here at Raj Bhavan, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar issued a list of portfolios allotted to them.

Sharing the list, the governor tweeted, "On the advice of Chief Minister [?]Mamata Banerjee

[?] and in accordance with Article 164 of the Constitution I have made allocation of portfolios to all the ministers including CM. Expect team now to work in overdrive for public welfare and take steps for return to normalcy."

As per the list shared by the Governor, Subhrata Mukherjee has been allotted the departments of Panchayat and Rural Development, and Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction.

Besides the Finance department, Amit Mitra will also take care of the portfolios of Planning and Statistics, and Programme Monitoring.

Firhad Hakim has been entrusted with the departments of Transport and Housing.

Partha Chatterjee will continue to keep the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio and will also look after the Industry, Commerce and Enterprise, and Information Technology and Electronics portfolios.

While Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay has been appointed as the Agriculture Minister, Bratya Basu will be the School Education, and Higher Education Minister.

Sadhan Pandey will be responsible for the department of Consumer Affairs, Self Help Group and Self Employment whereas Jyoti Priya Mallick will take care of Forest, Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Sources.

Bankim Chandra Hazra has been assigned the department of Sundarbans Affairs, Water Resources Investigation and Development to Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Irrigation and Waterways to Saumen Kumar Mahapatra and Law, Judicial and Public Works to Moloy Ghatak.

Aroop Biswas will take over as Power, Youth Affairs and Sports Minister. Rathin Ghosh has been made the Minister of Food and Supply while Chandranath Sinha will take care of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and Textiles portfolios.

The ministers were administered the oath by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee took oath as the Chief Minister of West Bengal for the third consecutive term.

Trinamool Congress won 213 seats in the recently concluded West Bengal Assembly elections. The Bharatiya Janata Party garnered 77 seats in the 294-seat state Assembly.

However, elections for two seats in Murshidabad were postponed due to the demise of candidates due to COVID-19. (ANI)