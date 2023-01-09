West Bengal: Massive fire breaks out at factory in Naxalbari

Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], January 9 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a factory in Naxalbari's Rathkhola area, fire department officials said on Sunday.

The exact reason behind the fire was not clear.



According to officials, factory workers noticed the fire and tried to douse it. When their attempts failed, the fire brigades were alerted.

On receiving information, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot and started the operation. It took them hours to douse the fire.

"Three fire tenders reached the spot. Our officers will find the reason for the fire shortly," Fire Officer Ajit Ghosh said. (ANI)

