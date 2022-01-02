West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas tests positive for COVID-19

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], January 2 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Aroop Biswas has tested positive for COVID-19, following which he was admitted to Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital in Kolkata on Saturday.

As per an official release issued by the hospital, the Minister has received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy and is currently stable.





"Aroop Biswas, Minster of Power and Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of West Bengal, got admitted at Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital on January 1, 2022 afternoon with a COVID positive status with a CT Value of 22.12. He has received Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Therapy and is currently haemodynamically stable," read the release.

A medical board comprising Dr Saroj Mondal, Dr Soutik Panda and Dr Saptarshi Basu is keeping a close watch on his health status, the release said. (ANI)

