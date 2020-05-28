West Bengal: NBSTC resumes inter-district bus services amid lockdown 4.0

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], May 27 (ANI): The North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) has resumed inter-district bus services from today for North Bengal districts and Kolkata.

Uttam Ghosh, the officer in charge of Tenzing Norgay bus terminal, Siliguri said that all the passengers were maintaining social distancing and they were being screened before they entered the buses.

"Our inter-district bus services have started from today, and the busses will be going to several districts such as Raiganj, Malda, etc., Kolkata rocket will also operate. We have requested all to wear masks, and we are conducting thermal screenings and providing hand sanitisers to the people before they board a bus," said Uttam Ghosh.

"We are following proper precautions and guidelines stated by the government. Since it is the first day, around 125 busses will be operating, their number will increase with time," he added.

Amrit Majumdar, a passenger said, "I'm happy everything is running smoothly. Social distancing is being maintained. It was very important; lots of students and labourers were stranded due to the lockdown. Even I'm going to my home after two months and I'm feeling good." (ANI)

