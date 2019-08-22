West Bengal: NBU students protest against Mamata's decision to regularise guest teachers

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Aug 22 (ANI): The students of North Bengal University (NBU) here on Thursday staged a protest on the campus against the recent announcement Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to regularise the services of guest and part-time teachers along with other contractual teaching employees.

The protesting students said they will continue with their protest if their demand for the withdrawal of the government decision is not met. The United Research Scholars, M Phil degree holders and general students of the university are participating in the protest.

Shrestha Choudhury, one of the protesters, said that if the guest lecturers are made permanent, then the deserving candidates who have cleared the National Eligibility Test (NET) examination or any other such eligibility tests will be deprived of job opportunities.

The students claimed that the decision was against the rules set by the University Grants Commission ( UGC).

Shrestha said: "The protest will continue if there is no positive response from the government."

Chief Minister Banerjee had on Monday announced regularisation of services of guest lecturers, part-time teachers, and whole-time contractual college teachers. She ensured them of job security till 60 years of their age. (ANI)

