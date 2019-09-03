West Bengal: NCB seizes 1.2 kg suspected amphetamine tablets

South Dinajpur (West Bengal) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The Kolkata zonal unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized 1.243 kilograms of suspected amphetamine tablets here.

The tablets, also called R7 drug, were seized by an operation launched by the NCB in the Balurghat area on Monday.

A case has been registered in the matter under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act 1985.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

