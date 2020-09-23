FICN worth over Rs 1 crore recovered in Cooch Behar by West Bengal police. [Photo/ANI]
FICN worth over Rs 1 crore recovered in Cooch Behar by West Bengal police. [Photo/ANI]

West Bengal: Nine held with fake Indian currency notes worth over Rs 1 cr, gold biscuits

ANI | Updated: Sep 23, 2020 06:52 IST


Cooch Behar (West Bengal) [India], September 23 (ANI): The West Bengal Police on Tuesday arrested nine persons and seized fake Indian currency notes (FICN) worth over Rs 1 crore and gold biscuits in Cooch Behar.

"We recovered fake Indian currency notes with a face value of over Rs 1 crore and gold biscuits after we intercepted a vehicle," Inspector In-charge, Kotwali Police Station, Cooch Behar said.
"We have arrested nine persons in the case," police added.
Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

