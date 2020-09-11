West Bengal observes complete lockdown in view of COVID-19

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI): Various parts of West Bengal wore a deserted look on Friday morning as the state observed a complete lockdown in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The streets of Kolkata, Siliguri and Midnapore were empty as the people remained indoors and vehicles stayed off the roads. The shops in the city continued to remain closed due to the lockdown.

Only essential services continued in the state.

Police personnel were deployed across the state to keep a check on the movement of people.



Flouting the lockdown norms, people gathered at a market in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas district on Friday.



The state government had announced a statewide lockdown on September 11.

According to the Union Health Ministry, West Bengal has reported 23,377 active cases, 1,66,027 cured/discharged/migrated cases and 3,771 deaths as of September 11. (ANI)

