One died and several others got injured after a fire broke out in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital's (NBMCH) CCU ward. (Photo/ANI)
West Bengal: One dead after fire breaks out at NBMCH's CCU ward

ANI | Updated: Sep 27, 2019 09:24 IST

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 27 (ANI): At least one person died after a fire broke out in North Bengal Medical College and Hospital's (NBMCH) CCU (Coronary Care Unit ward in Siliguri on Friday.
Following the incident, nine patients have been shifted to a private hospital here.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

