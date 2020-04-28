The deceased named Dr Sisirkumar Mandal was a senior Orthopaedic surgeon.
West Bengal Orthopaedic Association demands state honour for doctor who died from COVID-19

ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:47 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has demanded state honour for a 69-year-old doctor, who died due to COVID-19.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 697 coronavirus cases in West Bengal including 20 deaths. (ANI)

