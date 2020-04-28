Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28 (ANI): West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has demanded state honour for a 69-year-old doctor, who died due to COVID-19.
The deceased, named Dr Sisirkumar Mandal, was a senior Orthopaedic surgeon.
According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 697 coronavirus cases in West Bengal including 20 deaths. (ANI)
West Bengal Orthopaedic Association demands state honour for doctor who died from COVID-19
ANI | Updated: Apr 28, 2020 09:47 IST
