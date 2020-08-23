West Bengal: Overflowing Silaboti River affects normal life in nearby villages

Bankura (West Bengal ) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): With the overflowing of the Silaboti river, a number of villages and paddy fields have been affected in the Pathardanga area of West Bengal, say farmers leading to problems for them and other locals.

Apart from this, a bridge in the area has also been flooded with water. Due to this, the communication between Bankura and Midnapur districts through the Pathardanga-Velaidiha route has been affected.

Nilkantha Maji, a local farmer, while speaking to ANI said, "Close to 8 to 10 villages affected due to the overflowing of the river, because of which villagers are facing a lot of problems. A number of paddy fields have been submerged in floodwater damaging paddy crops."

Speaking about the commuting problem between the two districts because of the flooded bridge, another villager observed that the government must build another bridge so that the problem is sorted out.

"We request the government to build a new bridge, which should be constructed in good height," said Bakreswar Karmakar, another local. (ANI)

