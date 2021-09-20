West Bengal: Overflowing Silaboti river inundates villages, farming lands in Ghatal

West Midnapur (West Bengal) [India], September 20 (ANI): With the overflowing of the Silaboti river, the Ghatal subdivision of West Bengal was inundated as more than 20 villages and thousands of acres of farming land in the area were affected by the floodwater.

Speaking to ANI, a businessman Prabir Mondal said that the floods have affected the movement as the roads connecting to Midnapur to Daspur, Ghatal and Kolkata are flooded due to the overflowing of the river.

"We can only travel when the water level decreases. It was much higher earlier in the day but has decreased now," he said.



The floodwater also entered inside the residential areas of Ghatal. Swapan Doloi, a resident of the area said that there was knee level water accumulated inside his house.

"We are facing a lot of trouble because of the floods but we are helpless," said another resident Parul Doloi.

A boatman Nepal Bodhuk informed that the water level of Silaboti, which had been continuously increasing earlier, has now come to a standstill. (ANI)

