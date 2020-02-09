West Bengal Police arrest 3 persons; recover stolen mobile phones, LCD

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): Three individuals were arrested in a robbery case and seven mobile phones along with an LCD TV seized from them, police said here on Sunday.

The arrests are made in a case related to a robbery at a shop in Madhya Shanti Nagar area last November.

The first arrest was made in the case on January 28 and during an investigation, police learned about the involvement of two more men Diptikanta Misra and Arjun Sahni in the incident and arrested them on February 3.

"Based on the allegations, the police launched an investigation and arrested Raja Shah, a 33-year-old Banarhat resident on January 28. After interrogating him, the police learned about two more men named Diptikanta Misra and Arjun Sahni involved behind the incident and then arrested them on February 3," said Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) East Surinder Singh.

Further investigation is underway in the case. (ANI)

